Bond granted for four charged in fatal shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was granted for the four people charged in connection with a shooting last month at a Myrtle Beach bar, where one person later died.
According to information from the Horry County Public Index, all four appeared for bond hearings Saturday afternoon. Each was granted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on a charge of obstruction of justice.
The charges stem from the March 25 shooting at Donny’s Saloon on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach that ultimately resulted in one death.
According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach, died on April 2 from injuries sustained in the shooting.
During the investigation, authorities said staff at the bar did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim and instead attempted to clean up the crime scene.
This included mopping up the floor and removing shell casings in an attempted to impede the investigation, police said.
The four people charged with obstruction of justice in the case are:
· Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach
· Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach
· Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach
· Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach
Police said more charges are expected to be filed in the case.
