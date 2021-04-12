Animal cruelty charges dismissed against man after 2019 Myrtle Beach arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Animal cruelty charges were dismissed against a man who was arrested on the counts back in 2019 in Myrtle Beach.
Jahmoy St. Jacques was initially charged with five counts of animal cruelty in May 2019 after police said several dogs and puppies were found neglected in the backyard of a Myrtle Beach home off 13th Avenue South.
Two other people were arrested in connection with this incident.
According to records from the Myrtle Beach Municipal Court, the charges against St. Jacques were nolle prossed in December of 2019.
Nolle prosequi, or nolle prossed, is defined as “a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.