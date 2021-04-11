WATCH: Crews battle vehicle fire on Highway 9 in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire in Horry County on Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Highway 9 and Kayla Circle in Longs at around 2:19 p.m.
HCFR shared a video from the scene, showing firefighters battling the flames as smoke billowed from the vehicle.
Officials said the fire has since been extinguished, and there are no reported injuries.
Traffic has slowed, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.