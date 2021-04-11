NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down in SC during Saturday evening storms

A car was flipped over in Seneca after severe storms moved through the Upstate on Saturday. (Source: WYFF)
April 11, 2021

SENECA, S.C (WYFF) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado moved through Oconee County Saturday night.

According to the NWS, the EF-1 touched down in Seneca at 5:48 p.m. and had wind speeds of up to 90 mph.

The NWS said the tornado had a path length of 1.2077 miles and a path length of 15 yards.

According to the NWS, a radio tower was partially toppled, a business lost about 20% of its roof and a few hardwood trees were snapped and/or uprooted. A car was also flipped in front of a business.

Officials also confirmed a second tornado, ane EF-0, touched down in Spartanburg County during Saturday’s storms.

Officials say it happened in the Moore/Reidville area and had peak winds of 80 miles per hour.

A report states it started around 6:39 p.m. and ended around 6:41 p.m.

