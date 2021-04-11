1 injured after motorcycle crash in Loris, drivers asked to avoid area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Horry County on Sunday, officials said.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Daisy Road in Loris at 11:55 a.m. in reference to the crash.
HCFR added that the accident did involve an ejection.
Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area as first responders work at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
