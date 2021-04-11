FIRST ALERT: A few more showers before dry weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After overnight showers and storms, one more round of isolated showers and storms will take place for the second half of the weekend. A few breaks in the clouds will take place through late morning, this is before clouds thicken up ahead of tonight’s next round of rain. Most of tonight’s rain will take place late this afternoon and into this evening. These showers will be very isolated, which is why rain chances are kept at 20%.