FIRST ALERT: A few more showers before dry weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After overnight showers and storms, one more round of isolated showers and storms will take place for the second half of the weekend. A few breaks in the clouds will take place through late morning, this is before clouds thicken up ahead of tonight’s next round of rain. Most of tonight’s rain will take place late this afternoon and into this evening. These showers will be very isolated, which is why rain chances are kept at 20%.
Once we get through tonight’s rain, warm temperatures, dry weather and sunny skies will take place into the new work week. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will gradually warm into the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and low 80s for the Pee Dee. As high pressure settles in, clear skies will give way to lots of sunshine throughout tomorrow.
A cold front is set to arrive as we head into late Wednesday. This could potentially spark a few scattered showers overnight as the cold front passes through the area. The big story won’t be the rain, but the cooler air that is to follow. High temperatures on Thursday are only set to warm into the upper 60s for the Grand Strand and the low 70s for the Pee Dee.
