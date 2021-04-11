DHEC: Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 588 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 471,396 and deaths to 8,165, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 54 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, 14 new virus cases were reported Sunday, but no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, the percent positive of COVID-19 tests Sunday was 5.1%.
Of the state’s 11,351 inpatient hospital beds, 8,355 are in use for a 73.61% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 498 are COVID-19 patients, of which 131 are in ICU and 67 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.