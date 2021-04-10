Police: 4 charged, staff attempted to clean up scene of fatal shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person shot at Myrtle Beach bar last month has died, and four people are being charged in connection to the incident.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Saturday that the shooting happened March 25 at Donny’s Saloon on 3rd Ave. South in Myrtle Beach.
Willard identified the victim as 26-year-old Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach. She added that Wilson died on April 2, but the coroner’s office was not notified of his death until Saturday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department later released more details about the shooting, saying that Wilson was taken to the hospital by a friend for treatment.
During the investigation, authorities said staff at the bar did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim and instead attempted to clean up the crime scene.
This included mopping up the floor and removing shell casings in an attempted to impede the investigation, police said.
The four people are now charged with obstruction of justice in the case include:
- Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach
- Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach
- Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach
- Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach
Online records show all four suspects are being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Saturday.
Police said additional people will face charges in connection to the murder, as well as obstructing the investigation.
