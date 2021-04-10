Victim in Hartsville apartment shooting identified as 20-year-old

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials have identified a man who died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Hartsville.
The Hartsville Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that occurred as a result of a fight at the Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street on Friday night.
One person died as a result of the incident, according to HPD Lt. Mark Blair. Two other people were injured.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the deceased victim Saturday as 20-year-old Zyquavion Hickman, of Hartsville. The coroner said Hickman died at the hospital.
Hardee added that the death was ruled a homicide.
An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.
No other details were immediately available.
