Victim in Hartsville apartment shooting identified as 20-year-old
By WMBF News Staff | April 10, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 11:49 AM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials have identified a man who died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Hartsville.

The Hartsville Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that occurred as a result of a fight at the Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street on Friday night.

One person died as a result of the incident, according to HPD Lt. Mark Blair. Two other people were injured.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the deceased victim Saturday as 20-year-old Zyquavion Hickman, of Hartsville. The coroner said Hickman died at the hospital.

Hardee added that the death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No other details were immediately available.

