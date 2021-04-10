Veterans excited about new, state-of-the-art VA clinic opening next week in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new state-of-the-art facility for veterans will be opening its doors next week in Myrtle Beach.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is upgrading from its previous facility at The Market Common to a new location only a few miles away beginning next Tuesday.
With the improvements, the clinic will be able to offer even more veterans a wider range of services for their physical and mental health.
The $13.8 million, 84,000-square-foot facility will also offer services beyond primary care and mental health services, including treatment for physical therapy and occupational therapy.
It will also feature more than 200 treatment rooms, an optical shop as well as prosthetic services. The new clinic will also offer dermatology and podiatry services.
Christopher Vandenberg, the owner of Coastal Carolina Carpet and Tile in North Myrtle Beach, is a member of the American Legion Post 186. He spent over 25 years in the military from 1984- 2011.
Vandenberg says many of his customers are veterans, just like him.
He also thinks the new clinic will save many veterans lots of driving time, due to many traveling to the closest, newer facility in Charleston.
“This is invaluable to them,” Vanderberg said. “A lot of them are older. So that two-hour drive one way and you throw in a doctor appointment, that’s an 8 or 10-hour day for some folks.”
Douglas Vining, commander for American Legion Post 40, says this facility will offer services that will ensure veterans get the help they need.
He said because more veterans are moving to the Grand Strand area, it’s important to have this type of facility for those suffering from PTSD.
“Veterans are more likely to have disorders from post-traumatic stress than any other people,” said Vining. “Something in this environment, the normal city life could set that off again.”
More information about the clinic will be released Monday, according to VA officials.
