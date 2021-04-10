North Myrtle Beach rallies to defeat Socastee in Mingo Bay Classic championship, 8-7

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Friday’s Mingo Bay Classic championship game between the Chiefs and Braves did not disappoint. After falling behind 6-1, North Myrtle Beach rallied to defeat Socastee in walk-off fashion, 8-7.
This game served as a rematch of the Coastal Baseball Invitational tournament title game in March that saw the Braves come out on top.
Going into the bottom of the 7th, Socastee held a 7-6 advantage but the Chiefs took advantage of a couple of errors by the Braves to score the tying and winning run. Camden Gasque and Caden Kingston got the hits to score the runners and give the Chiefs the victory.
“I just came up and had one job and that was score the run,” said Kingston of his late-game heroics. “The infield was in with one out and I was just trying to put the ball in play.”
“It was a great comeback victory,” said North Myrtle Beach head coach Brian Alderson. “I think that’s the first one we’ve had on the season. We were able to hold on and regain our breath and re-catch our breath. I believe in our kids, they got no quit in them and they showed it today.”
Both squads will get back into region play next week. The Braves will face Carolina Forest, while the Chiefs will clash with Wilson.
