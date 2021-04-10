McMaster visits SC National Guard troops at the border

EL PASO, Texas (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited troops from the Palmetto State serving at the southern border on Friday.
The governor posted about the trip on social media, saying he met with the 2-151st Aviation Regiment of the South Carolina National Guard.
“I’m grateful for their proud service to our country and for helping secure our southern border,” McMaster said in a statement.
According to his office, the governor also received in-person briefings from senior military leadership “charged with supporting and supplementing federal efforts to secure the southern border.”
The visit comes amid a surge of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.
A recent report from federal officials showed the number of children traveling alone at the border hit an all-time high last month.
