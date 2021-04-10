LSU student reported missing after car found on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Groups of volunteers walked up and down the Mississippi River levees in Baton Rouge Friday searching for any signs leading to the whereabouts of LSU Freshman Kori Gauthier.
Gauthier was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday, April 6.
LSU released an update on the search for Gauthier on the morning of Saturday, April 10.
Police say Kori Gauthier’s vehicle was found on the eastbound side of I-10 on the Mississippi River Bridge shortly after midnight when a driver crashed into it Tuesday night. According to BRPD, it appears her car had been abandoned.
“When they swerved over and cut lanes, all I saw was a parked car so I locked up my brakes because it was either the white car or the 18-wheeler,” said Devin Jones who was driving the car that smashed into Gauthier’s abandoned car.
Police had the vehicle removed from the roadway to prevent any other crashes. The registered owner of the unoccupied vehicle was not contacted, but this investigation remains ongoing.
Kori’s father, Levar Gauthier joined the search efforts Friday. The shock his daughter is missing was still setting in.
“I haven’t eaten since Wednesday at work for lunch,” Gauthier said. “I’ve maybe gotten four hours of sleep in the last couple of days and her mom hadn’t gotten that much, I’m sure. I get a cat nap here and there but I mean we won’t stop until we know something about my daughter.”
LSU issued a statement about Gauthier’s disappearance on the evening of Thursday, April 8:
Dear LSU Community,
LSU Police has been investigating the disappearance of one of our students, freshman Kori Gauthier, for almost 24 hours, and has been in close contact with her family throughout the day. Kori’s vehicle was found unoccupied at the scene of an accident early this morning on the I-10 eastbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge. Kori, pictured above (or view her image here), is 18 years old and is 5′5″ and weighs between 115 to 120 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Kori Gauthier is asked to contact LSU Police at (225) 578-3231.
The Cajun Navy is also assisting with the search. The volunteer group brought a helicopter to help coordinate search efforts on the ground. Saturday the group plans to bring ATVs, boats, and the helicopter out to continue the search.
“I really appreciate the effort that LSU students have put in, Southern University students, friends from Opelousas, LaPlace, Texas, you know, the overwhelming support for my daughter,” Gauthier said. “A lot of people don’t know her but to see the compassion people have, I really appreciate it.”
The family is providing a reward for anyone who brings their daughter home. Anyone with information related to her whereabouts should call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.