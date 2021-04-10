1 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 22

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after being involved in an Horry County crash early Saturday morning, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Highway 22 East near Kings Road at around 7:17 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident.
A photo from the scene shows the vehicle overturned off the side of the highway, near a barrier.
The person involved was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said.
No details were provided on their condition.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
