1 injured after vehicle collides with tree in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a truck collided with a tree in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Juniper Bay Road and Clay Hill Road at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officials said the occupant of the vehicle had to be extracted at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.