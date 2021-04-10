FIRST ALERT: Off and on rain chances will continue through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a sunny start to the morning, off and on showers have already started across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This trend of off and on showers will continue as we head throughout the rest of this afternoon. At best, about a 30% chance of showers and storms will be possible as we head into later tonight.
Rain chances will continue into tomorrow as well, but will become more isolated. A few passing light showers will be possible tomorrow morning. There will be a large break between the next round of rain, which looks to arrive by tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures all weekend long will remain overall warm and pleasant. Highs will climb into the middle 70s along the beaches. In the Pee Dee, highs will continue to soar into the low 80s.
If you’re thinking about your next chance to head to the beaches, early next week is looking quite nice! We’ll see warm temperatures continue with the return of sunshine and clear skies.
