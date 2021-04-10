Deputies arrest woman accused of assaulting 3 infants at Charleston daycare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman accused of assaulting three infants at a daycare in West Ashley.
Investigators arrested 55-year-old Tina Rose Nye. She’s accused of assaulting infants between the ages of 3 months to 5 months old at the Carousel Early Childhood Center where she is employed.
Arrest affidavits released by the sheriff’s office accuse Nye of violently shaking one of the victims and repeatedly striking one of the infants in the back.
“This was a joint investigation by the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office,” Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The investigation began on Wednesday when officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the daycare for an assault that reportedly happened on April 5 involving a 5-month-old child.
Authorities say security video inside of the infant room showed the suspect holding the victim upside down by the legs and repeatedly shaking the victim in a violent manner.
In addition, court records state the suspect swung the victim’s body upright without any support to the victim’s head or body. About an hour later, authorities say the footage showed the suspect repeatedly and violently shaking the victim without supporting the victim’s head or neck.
A few minutes later investigators said the suspect slapped the victim’s buttocks and held the victim while repeatedly shaking him.
Another arrest affidavit states that on the same day the suspect was seen on video repeatedly striking one of the victims in the back using what authorities described as a “palm-heel” strike.
“As the defendant struck the victim’s back, the infant victim’s head moved back and forth in rapid motion,” the affidavit states. “The victim was in obvious distress based upon the auditory cries.”
She’s also accused of striking one of the infants in the head after the child was heard crying while resting on the suspect’s shoulder.
