1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Hartsville apartment complex

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and two others were hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Friday.
Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department said the shooting occurred as a result of a fight at the Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street.
Blair said all three people shot were transported to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
The Hartsville Police Department is investigating.
