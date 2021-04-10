Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday night shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials have identified the victim who was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Hartsville.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 25-year-old Jerry Stevenson died after being shot Wednesday on Blanding Street.
Hardee said Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight. The victim’s death has also been ruled a homicide.
An autopsy has been scheduled at MUSC, according to Hardee.
No other information regarding the investigation was immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.