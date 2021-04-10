CCU’s Zack Taylor shoots a 63 to place ninth at Stitch Intercollegiate

CARY, N.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Zack Taylor shot a final round 63, 9-under par, to finish in a tie for ninth overall and lead the Chanticleers to an eighth-place team finish at the Stitch Intercollegiate in Cary, N.C.
Taylor’s final round 63 is tied for the lowest 18-hole individual score in Coastal Carolina history joining Morgan Deneen (2018 Sun Belt Championship) and Zack Byrd (2009 Desert Shootout). His 9-under par is tied with Byrd for the lowest sub-par round in CCU history.
His final round was bogey-free and consisted of nine birdies and nine pars.
With his three rounds of 70, 73, and 63, the Pittsburgh, Pa. native placed in a tie for ninth overall at 206, 10-under par. He totaled 15 birdies and 34 pars over his 54-holes of play.
The Coastal Carolina men’s golf team completed its second round of play before shooting a 273, 15-under par, for the third and final round on Saturday at the Stitch Intercollegiate to place eighth overall with a team score of 851, 13-under par.
The Chanticleers shot a first-round 286 and then wrapped up its second round of play on Saturday morning by shooting a 292. The Chants capped the two-day event with a third-round score of 273, the fourth-lowest team score of the final round.
The team score of 273 is tied for the third-lowest 18-hole team score in CCU history, as the Chanticleers’ 2012 team shot a 273, 15-under par, in the second round of the 2012 Big South Championship Tournament.
Host and No. 9 NC State ran away with the event, finishing first with a score of 813, 51-under par. No. 36 Notre Dame (825, -39) placed second, while East Tennessee State (826, -38) finished third.
Behind Zack Taylor was sophomore Seth Taylor with a 54-hole score of 211, 5-under par. The second-year Chant shot a third-round 67, 5-under par, on Saturday, his second-lowest 18-hole score as a Chant, to go along with his first two rounds of 74 and 70 to place in a tie for 17th overall.
His final round of play included seven birdies, two bogeys, and nine pars giving him 12 birdies over his three rounds of play.
Fifth-year senior States Fort finished in a tie for 37th overall with a 54-hole score of 215, 1-under par, with rounds of 69, 76, and 70. The Georgia native matched Seth Taylor with 12 birdies on the weekend.
Rounding out the lineup for the Chants on the weekend was Garrett Cooper with a score of 221, +5, and Tyler Gray at 222, +6. Cooper was consistent over all three rounds, turning in scores of 73, 75, and 73 to place in a tie for 53rd overall while Gray carded three consecutive rounds of 74 to finish in a tie for 55th overall.
The Chanticleers will now set their sights on the 2021 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship held on April 25-28 at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark.
Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.