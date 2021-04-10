CCU beach volleyball falls to No. 13 FAU; tournament shortened due to weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Inclement weather and the threat of tornados shortened not only the FSU Unconquered Invitational on Saturday but also the Chanticleers’ match versus No. 13 nationally-ranked Florida Atlantic, as CCU fell to the Owls 4-0 in the lone match of the day for both teams.
The loss drops CCU to 18-6 overall with all six of their losses coming to top-20 nationally ranked teams. This weekend, the Chants fell to No. 15 FIU and No. 13 FAU.
FAU flew out to an early 2-0 lead with straight-set wins at No. 4 (21-13, 21-13) and No. 2 (21-17, 21-14) and then sealed the match win with a 21-19, 21-11, straight-set win at the No. 3 flight. The loss at the No. 2 flight snapped the duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm’s winning streak at 12 consecutive matches.
The fifth flight went three sets, as Madison Allred and Kalin Eske overcame a first-set 21-19 loss to take the second set by a score of 21-18. However, FAU’s duo of Courtney Moon and Abby Jackson held off the Chant duo for a third-set 15-5 win to put the Owls on top 4-0.
The top-flight match between the Chants’ Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova and FAU’s Kenley Adams and Campbell Atkins would go unfinished as inclement weather and a tornado warning suspended play.
The Sandy Chants will return to action next weekend, as CCU will again head south to take part in the Blazer Beach Bash on April 16-17 in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Chants are scheduled to play Central Arkansas (1 p.m. ET) and Mercer (3 p.m. ET) on Friday, April 16, and both ULM (11 a.m. ET) and host UAB (5 p.m. ET) on Saturday, April 17.