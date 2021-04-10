CCU beach volleyball falls to No. 13 FAU; tournament shortened due to weather

FAU flew out to an early 2-0 lead with straight-set wins at No. 4 (21-13, 21-13) and No. 2 (21-17, 21-14) and then sealed the match win with a 21-19, 21-11, straight-set win at the No. 3 flight. The loss at the No. 2 flight snapped the duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm’s winning streak at 12 consecutive matches.