Beyer’s walk-off homer propels Chants past Eagles, 5-3

Leadoff hitter Makiya Thomas put the Chants in a good position with a walk to open up the bottom of the seventh inning against the Eagles’ third pitcher of the day, Harlee Rewis. The following batter, Abbey Montoya, laid down a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt that advanced Thomas to second base. After Rewis struck out Courtney Dean for the second out, Beyer followed up with a walk-off blast into the right field bullpen, her sixth home run of the season.