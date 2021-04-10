Beyer’s walk-off homer propels Chants past Eagles, 5-3

CONWAY - The Coastal Carolina came back from two runs down over the final four innings to defeat the Georgia Southern Eagles (7-18, 0-9 SBC) by the score of 5-3 at St. John Stadium with a walk-off two-run home run from junior Mackenzie Beyer.
The Chanticleers broke a three-game losing skid with the victory and improve to 9-16 overall and 2-8 in SBC play.
Sophomore infielder Mary Sobataka extended her hitting streak to four games in the bottom of the second inning when she took Eagles’ starter Rylee Waldrep’s pitch over the left field wall to give CCU a 1-0 lead.
The CCU lead evaporated quickly in the top in the third and fourth innings with a pair of home runs.
GS shortstop Aniston Johnson tied the score, 1-1, off of Coastal starter Kaitlin Beasley-Polko with a solo home run, her second of the season.
In the top of the fourth inning, Beasley-Polko allowed a leadoff single to Mehkia Freeman and then gave up her second home run of the game to Faith Shirley to give Georgia Southern a 3-1 advantage.
The Chants’ brought sophomore Raelee Brabham out of the bullpen to end the GS fourth-inning rally to keep the score close.
The Eagles went to their bullpen in the fifth inning, but it allowed CCU to tie the score in the sixth with a pair of hits from the bottom of its lineup.
Graduate student Kayla Rosado worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Anna Fiel. The next Chanticleer batter, Stavi Augur, roped her third double of the season into the left field gap that brought home pinch-runner Michaela McAuley all the way around from first base to score and cut into the Eagles’ lead to 3-2.
On Ally Clegg Senior Day, Ally Clegg capped off the sixth inning with arguably one of her Chanticleer career’s biggest hits. The designated player lined a single up the middle that allowed Augur to tie the score, 3-3.
The Chanticleers closed out the back-and-forth game versus the Eagles in the bottom of the seven with their first come-from-behind victory of the season when trailing after four innings.
Leadoff hitter Makiya Thomas put the Chants in a good position with a walk to open up the bottom of the seventh inning against the Eagles’ third pitcher of the day, Harlee Rewis. The following batter, Abbey Montoya, laid down a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt that advanced Thomas to second base. After Rewis struck out Courtney Dean for the second out, Beyer followed up with a walk-off blast into the right field bullpen, her sixth home run of the season.
Brabham pitched the final four innings to earn her second victory of the season. The sophomore allowed just two hits with two strikeouts on 52 pitches.
Thomas extends her hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single.
Dejah Mills led the Eagles on the afternoon with a pair of singles, while Shirley added a couple of RBI with the fourth-inning home run.
Rewis takes the loss for Georgia Southern out of the bullpen as she pitched just 0.2 of an inning and allowed the game-winning home run.
The two teams will return to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at St. John Stadium to start game one of the twin bill.
Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.