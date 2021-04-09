‘We are so grateful’: Family says 15-year-old who went missing in Myrtle Beach has been found

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday in Myrtle Beach has been found, according to family members.
A Friday post on sister Lia Kelly’s Facebook page states the teen, identified by police as Christina, was located and is OK.
“Thank you to everyone who sent their love and highest thoughts to our family. We are so grateful that she is safe,” the post stated.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Christina was reported missing from the Dunes Village Resort on North Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday. She was in Myrtle Beach with her family from Virginia.
She had last been seen on the beach.
No other information as to the circumstances surrounding Christina being found was immediately available.
