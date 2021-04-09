VA seeking foster home caregivers for veterans in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for caregivers to provide home-like environments to veterans in the Grand Strand.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center says it’s looking for caregivers in Conway and the surrounding area.
The foster homes would serve as an alternative to a nursing home for those who have served our country, officials said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Foster care program for veterans expands to Grand Strand
The VA added that care would be provided in the home with support from the VA and the department’s medical home care team.
Compensation will also be provided to caregivers.
Officials said prospective caregivers must have prior experience, whether that be formal or informal, and have the “compassion and motivation to provide 24/7 supervision to veterans placed in their homes.
For more information, contact the VA’s Medical Foster Home office in Conway at 843-637-7321.
