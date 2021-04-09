Town of Nichols receives their own rescue boats

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Nichols’ patience has paid off.
A Thursday post on the Nichols Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page begins by saying “Being patient is absolutely worth the wait!” It includes a photo of the department’s new ONE Boat rescue boats that had just arrived.
“Our hope is that it is never needed but if it is, we are ready,” Nichols fire department staff said. “No more anxious moments waiting for others to initiate a water rescue. We can initiate and others can then join.”
The town of Nichols has endured a number of water rescues in recent years due to massive flooding caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
Officials with the town of Nichols congratulated fire chief Jimmy Collins and assistant fire chief Terry Sarvis on acquiring the boats.
“Slowly with perseverance, time and patience we will rebuild our Town,” a post on the town’s Facebook page stated.
