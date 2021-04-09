Tidelands Health hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’ve been struggling to find appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine, one Grand Strand hospital is looking to make things easier.
Tidelands Health says it will be offering walk-in vaccinations on Saturday, April 10, at its medical park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
The facility is located at 2200 Crow Lane, and vaccines will be offered from 2-4 p.m., officials said.
Tidelands will be administering the Pfizer vaccine during Saturday’s event.
Anyone ages 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated in South Carolina.
For those who prefer scheduling an appointment, Tidelands asks to call 1-833-669-7468 or visit their website for more information.
