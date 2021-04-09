Surfside Beach officials ask residents, visitors to avoid pier construction area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite ongoing excitement for the new Surfside Beach Pier being built, officials are asking residents and visitors to avoid the construction site.
In a Facebook post published Friday, the Surfside Beach Police Department asked for the community’s help to spread the word in warning people to stay away from the area where the new, concrete pier is being built.
Officials said crews will be moving large pieces of heavy steel, and tides are creating large, deep pools that could be especially life-threatening for children walking along the beach.
RELATED STORY | Restaurant gives new life to wood from old Surfside Beach Pier
“We know it’s inconvenient when trying to walk the beach, but please walk around the site onto Ocean Blvd.,” read the statement. “It is not safe to walk through the site, even when no construction is taking place. Please watch from a distance and do not go beyond the construction fencing and/or approach these structures.”
Construction on the new pier began last December after the old pier was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Officials say construction could take at least another year, with a grand opening tentatively planned for sometime in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.