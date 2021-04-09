Part of I-95 South in Robeson County reopens after emergency repairs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 95 South in Robeson County after part of the roadway was closed earlier this week for emergency repairs.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the roadway reopened at 5:23 a.m. Friday.
Officials said a void underground had formed where I-95 South crosses Boyce Road. The issue was discovered during a routine bridge inspection.
“NCDOT employees drove steel sheeting into the ground next to the bridge to create a new barrier, then filled the void with backfill that included gravel and dirt. A paving contractor overnight Thursday added asphalt over the work site,” a press release stated.
Officials said asphalt was needed to harden and cure for a few hours before the roadway reopened to the public Friday.
The original estimate to complete the repairs was Saturday morning, according to NCDOT.
