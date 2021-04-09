NC K-9 officer receives body armor donation

ROWLAND, N.C. (WMBF) - A K-9 officer in North Carolina received a generous gift from a nonprofit.
The Rowland Police Department said Friday that K-9 officer Siga was brand-new body armor courtesy of the organization, Vested Interest in K-9′s, Inc.
Officials said the vest was embroidered with the message, “In Honor of the Martinez Family.”
According to its website, Vested Interest in K-9′s was established in 2009 and says its mission is the provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to police dogs and other related agencies across the country.
The armor is also made in the U.S. and is custom-fitted for each furry companion.
The organization says it has provided over 4,200 vests to K-9′s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
