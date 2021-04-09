Minor injuries reported after early morning shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are investigating a shooting early Friday morning.
Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police said officers were called to the 400 block of South Church Street shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found several apartments and vehicles were struck by gunfire, according to authorities.
Brandt added two people sustained “very minor injuries.”
Additional information was not immediately available.
