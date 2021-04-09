Man named as person of interest in double homicide denied bond in separate drive-by shooting case

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man named as a person of interest in a Florence County double homicide was denied bond Friday morning in separate drive-by shooting case in Timmonsville.
According to warrants, Raheim Rajuan Taylor is accused of shooting at another vehicle on March 24.
Police said a witness, whose home was struck three times in the shooting, told police he heard 15 to 20 gunshots.
Taylor is charged with five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden confirms Taylor was denied bond Friday morning.
Taylor was arrested Wednesday, just hours after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office named him as one of three persons of interest in a double homicide in the area of Highway 76 and Alligator Road from the day before.
Deputies are also looking for Jonathan Boone and Kadeem Cleveland McFadden in connection to that shooting.
Online records show Taylor has not yet been charged in connection to the double homicide.
