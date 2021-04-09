FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Changes to the forecast arrive as we head into the start of your weekend. Friday’s forecast features increasing clouds and rain chances, and especially into this afternoon and evening. A 30% chance of rain is on the way for this evening, with a few isolated showers and storms into this afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the warm side despite the clouds.
As we head into the weekend, expect a few more hit or miss shower and storm chances to take place. Remember, it won’t be a wash out! But a few isolated heavy downpours will certainly be possible for both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will continue to hold steady all weekend long. Highs will warm into the middle 70s along the beaches and into the low 80s for the Pee Dee.
Rain chances will wrap up as we head into the new week allowing for sunshine to return to the forecast. Most of next week continues to show signs of a warm, dry and sunny pattern.
