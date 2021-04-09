FIRST ALERT: A few weekend showers and storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather continues this weekend with a few showers and storms possible at times.
Tonight will see a small chance of a shower or isolated thunderstorm in a few places. Temperatures will be very mild, dropping into the lower 60s.
Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies at times through the day with a few hit or miss showers and storms possible. The best risk of showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon and evening and primarily across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will remain very warm with afternoon readings in the middle 70s at the beach and lower 80s across the Pee Dee.
The best risk of showers and storms will arrive Saturday night through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, the risk of showers drops to just 20%.
Rain chances will wrap up as we head into the new week allowing for sunshine to return to the forecast. Most of next week continues to show signs of a warm, dry and sunny pattern.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.