Family, friends to say a final farewell for victim of I-95 road rage shooting

MANHEIM, Penn. (WMBF) - A community will gather Friday night to pay their final respects to the victim of a road rage shooting along Interstate 95 in Robeson County.
Julie Eberly, a wife and mother of six, lost her life March 25 while traveling through Robeson County with her husband. They were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their anniversary.
Eberly was laid to rest in a private funeral and burial service on April 1 in Pennsylvania.
“It was a beautiful, terrible day,” the family said in a statement.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Now, the community Eberly was a part of will also say goodbye.
Julie’s Life Celebration Service is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Manheim BIC Church in Manheim, Penn. It will be live streamed by the church. Click here to watch.
“The past days have seemed like an eternity,” Susan Eberly, Julie’s mother-in-law, said on a GoFundMe page setup for the Eberlys’ six children. “With much prayer and wise council, it has been decided that the money raised through GoFundMe will be given to help Julie’s children as well as other needs.”
The GoFundMe, set up just one day after Julie Eberly’s death, has raised $73,552 so far.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.