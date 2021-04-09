The in the Doghouse Fundraiser benefiting The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is underway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is hosting their In the Doghouse Fundraiser on Saturday, April 24th.
Leading up to the lock-in, you can support the cause virtually. Participants will be locked in the doghouse on the day of the event until their adoption fee has been reached. 100% of the proceeds will fund the humane society, helping animals in our area and beyond.
Our host, Halley Murrow is also in the doghouse for talking too much. You can help her reach her goal by clicking here.
Come along with us to learn all about how you can support this cause!
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.