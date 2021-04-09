Bill lifting some restrictions for S.C. microdistilleries passes state Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A bill that would lift some limitations for microdistilleries across South Carolina is one step closer to becoming law.
According to state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, the Republican senator for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties, the Microdistillery Parity Act passed the S.C. Senate on Thursday night.
The proposed legislation was up against a Saturday deadline for passage in order to be considered by the state House of Representatives.
The owners of Twelve 33 Distillery in Little River teamed up with roughly a half-dozen other microdistilleries to persuade lawmakers to lift restrictions tied to laws enacted in 1976. A few of those include:
· Microdistilleries have to close by 7 p.m. They must also be closed on Sunday.
· They can also only serve 3 ounces of liquor per customer, which roughly equates to only a cocktail or two.
· They can’t have a kitchen, which limits the food they can serve.
The proposed bill would allow a licensed microdistillery to operate a food establishment on its premises, remove the requirement that tastings and alcohol sales be held in conjunction with a tour, and modify quantity and time limits for the sale of alcohol.
