Portion of Florence County road could soon be named after fallen police officer

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway drove along Hoffmeyer Road moments before losing his life in the Vintage Place shooting in 2018.
Now, that same road could bear his name forever.
“That is the sole purpose of this is the recognition for Officer Carraway that they can see that name and if they don’t know it, they can look it up and find the information and be right in the place it happened,” Allison Carraway said.
For the last two years, South Carolina Rep. Robert Williams worked with the Carraway family to name a highway in their loved one’s name.
Terrence’s wife, Allison, wanted to incorporate two cities close to her husband’s heart.
“Terrence was a part of the community both Darlington and Florence equally, having worked in Florence for over 30 years, having lived in Darlington his whole life,” Allison Carraway said.
The Carraway family hoped to name a portion of Highway 52 which splits the two cities, in Terrence Carraway’s honor.
However, it was already named after someone else.
So they instead turned their attention to Hoffmeyer Road, which splits Darlington and Florence Counties.
Allison said her family still has a difficult time driving down Hoffmeyer Road, but she feels like it’s the appropriate place to honor her husband.
“For being it was a traumatic incident, it still needs to be remembered by everyone, and this is the appropriate place to do it,” she said.
His son, Rashad Carraway, said he hasn’t been down Hoffmeyer Road in over two years.
“I’m going to come down this road for my dad, this was the last road he drove on, and while it’s emotional, there’s strength in this,” Rashad said.
Allison and Rashad both said they’re thankful to the leaders who put their time and energy into honoring the sacrifice of their husband and father.
This isn’t the only memorial in progress.
Allison is the President of the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, which raises money to build a South Carolina fallen officers memorial in Darlington.
