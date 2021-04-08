Police: Customers evacuated Horry County store after woman jumped on register, threatened customers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Customers briefly evacuated a store in Horry County on Wednesday after a woman jumped on the register and made threats at customers, authorities said.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to the Marshalls store on Sayebrook Parkway at around 8:30 p.m. in response to a disorderly person.
Officers were told there was a woman inside the store standing on top of registers, screaming about a terrorist attack.
The woman, identified as Shantelle Shaquana White, of Surfside Beach, allegedly made threats to all shoppers in the store as well.
Shoppers were also leaving the Marshalls through both conventional exits, as well as fire exits.
When police arrived, officers found upward to 50 people outside and White was seen on the counter screaming out to the store.
White stepped down once told to do so by an officer but tried to pull away when the officer attempted to put her hand behind her back for an arrest.
The officer eventually her down after she did not follow verbal commands, and was assisted by another person at the scene before other officers arrived.
Officers had to move White onto her stomach before she eventually gave up her right arm and was placed into handcuffs.
White was then transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was issued a uniform traffic ticket for disorderly conduct.
Online records show she was released Thursday on a $250 bond.
