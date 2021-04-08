Person of interest in Florence County double homicide charged in separate drive-by shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man named as a person of interest in connection to a double homicide in Florence County is facing charges from the Timmonsville Police Department.
Raheim Rajuan Taylor is charged with five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle according to warrants and a police report obtained by WMBF News.
Taylor was arrested Wednesday, just hours after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office named him as one of three persons of interest in a double homicide in the area of Highway 76 and Alligator Road from the day before.
Deputies are also looking for Jonathan Boone and Kadeem Cleveland McFadden in connection to that shooting.
According to authorities, 24-year-old Malik Askins, of Timmonsville, and 18-year-old Lydia Thompson, of Florence, were both killed after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle on Tuesday.
Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden said Taylor has a bond hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Florence County Detention Center.
According to warrants, Taylor is accused of shooting at another vehicle as he drove past in his own gray Nissan Altima on March 24.
A report from Timmonsville Police says a man driving in the area of Tanyard Street and Darlington Street with his mother and three children were caught in the crossfire between Taylor’s vehicle and another car, which was occupied by Boone.
Investigators found five 40-caliber shell casings at the intersection of Tanyard and Darlington Streets, according to the report.
A witness, whose home was struck three times in the shooting, told police he heard 15 to 20 gunshots.
Online records show Taylor has not yet been charged in connection to Tuesday’s fatal shooting.
