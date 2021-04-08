Person of interest connected to Florence County double homicide in custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named three persons of interest believed to be connected to a deadly double shooting in Florence County.
The incident happened Tuesday in the area of West Palmetto Street and Alligator Road.
Authorities said Malik Askins, 24, of Timmonsville, and Lydia Thompson, 18, of Florence, were killed after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle.
According to online records, Raheim Rajuan Taylor was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday evening in connection to the shooting.
Taylor is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
No further information was available as of Wednesday night.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two other individuals connected to the incident:
- Johnathan Antwan Boone, 18, of Timmonsville, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He is about 5-foot-8 and 128 pounds.
- Kadeem Cleveland McFadden, 21, of Lake City, is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is about 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.
According to authorities, both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
