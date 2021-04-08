Parent supports North Myrtle Beach’s new fireworks penalties

“People are mad,” said Dowling. “They can’t sleep, it’s in the middle of the night. It can start at four in the afternoon until early mornings. There’s really no reason for that because fireworks are illegal to set off in North Myrtle Beach and you can’t buy them in the city. There are some stores that look like they’re in North Myrtle Beach but they’re actually in the county jurisdiction and not the city’s jurisdiction. We have a lot of people here that work and they need their sleep.”