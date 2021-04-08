One killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 501 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in Marion County.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 11 p.m. on U.S. 501 near Highway 41.
The driver of a 2008 Nissan was heading north in the southbound lane of U.S. 501 when the vehicle was struck head-on by a 2014 freightliner box truck, authorities said.
According to the SCHP, the driver of the Nissan was killed as a result of the crash. The victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time, troopers said.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time, and the SCHP continues to investigate.
