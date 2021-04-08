NC man charged after drugs, firearm found during traffic stop in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man has been charged after drugs and a firearm were found by police during a recent traffic stop in Horry County.
The Horry County Police Department said its Street Crimes Unit conducted a stop for traffic violations on Tuesday, which resulted in a search.
Officers then found around 3 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 4 grams of cocaine as well ad 31 grams of marijuana.
A Taurus 9MM pistol was also found, authorities said.
Kevin Lawrence Gerald, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was then arrested in connection to the case.
He was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful carry of a firearm.
Online records show he was released Wednesday on a $16,000 bond.
