Myrtle Beach Chamber helping businesses ‘thrive and survive’ the pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is on a mission to help businesses ‘thrive and survive’ the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday at 9 a.m., MBACC is hosting a virtual webinar for businesses to hear from Pete DiMaio - the director of client success at Fuel - about ways they can communicate with customers about safety.
Karen Riordan, MBACC president and CEO, said all businesses are welcome and it’s free to join.
Riordan said not only will they discuss signage when customers come in, but also what businesses can do before a customer even arrives.
“They could come to the visit Myrtle Beach website and decide they are planning their vacation for the third week of April but then they need to know what to expect,” Riordan said.
She said focusing on messaging helps customers plan for their visit so they’re prepared and know what to expect before coming.
Even though it’s April and we’ve seen messages like this for over a year now, Riordan said people can’t over communicate enough right now. She expects signage to be displayed at least for the remainder of the year.
If you’d like to register, you can sign up here.
