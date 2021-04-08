FIRST ALERT: Mild weather continues, changes slowly arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather continues through the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s over the next several days. Unfortunately, our changes return in the way of a few more clouds and rain chances by the end of the week.
Get out and enjoy today. It’s the last day through Sunday with no rain chances in the forecast, despite the thickening clouds at times today. Regardless, there is still plenty of sunshine with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s on the sand and the mid 80s inland. It’s hard to complain with today’s forecast.
Our changes return by the end of the work week and into the weekend as a weak front will be responsible for a few showers and storms at times. We want to reiterate that this weekend will not be a washout by any means. Rain chances are at 30% Friday through Sunday with times of showers and storms. If you are visiting from out of town or just planning some outdoor activities, don’t cancel them! Just have that First Alert Weather App with you to be alerted with rain is near your area.
A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the weekend with mild temperatures. Highs will stay in the mid 70s along the beaches with the lower 80s inland Friday-Sunday.
