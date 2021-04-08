FIRST ALERT: Mild weather continues, changes slowly arrive

Our changes return by the end of the work week and into the weekend as a weak front will be responsible for a few showers and storms at times. We want to reiterate that this weekend will not be a washout by any means. Rain chances are at 30% Friday through Sunday with times of showers and storms. If you are visiting from out of town or just planning some outdoor activities, don’t cancel them! Just have that First Alert Weather App with you to be alerted with rain is near your area.