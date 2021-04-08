FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather continues through the weekend along with a chance of a few showers and storms.
Tonight will once again be mild with temperatures dropping to near 60 along the Grand Strand and into the upper 50s across the Pee Dee.
Friday will see more clouds at times especially through the afternoon and the risk of a few showers and storms. The highest risk of rain will arrive across the Pee Dee with chances at 40% by the afternoon. Along the Grand Strand, afternoon rain chances are 30%.
High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland.
The weekend will see a similar weather pattern with plenty of warmth. Daytime temperatures will climb into the lower 80s inland and middle to upper 70s at the beach.
A few showers and storms will be possible with slightly better chances on Saturday. Once again inland rain chances will be 40% with Grand Strand chances at 30%.
Gradually drier weather will arrive on Sunday with rain chances dropping to just 20%.
