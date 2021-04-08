FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues 2021 hurricane season forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Researchers from Colorado State University have released the hurricane season forecast for the 2021 hurricane season.
The seasonal forecast calls for an above average hurricane season in terms of the total number of storms.
The forecast calls for 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
An average hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms. Six of those typically become hurricanes and of those, three typically become major hurricanes, category 3 or higher.
In addition to the number of named storms, researchers have also issued outlooks for the risk of hurricane landfalls in coastal areas of the US. The forecast also calls for a higher than average chance of landfall in South and North Carolina. Traditionally, the chance of landfall is 29% in North Carolina and 18% in South Carolina.
The 2020 hurricane season became the most active in history with a record-breaking 30 named storms. Twelve storms made landfall in the continental United States.
The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release their forecast for the 2020 hurricane season in late May.
The U.S. hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 with a peak on September 10.