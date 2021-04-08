Father of York Co. shooter speaks, says football messed up his son

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The father of the man accused of fatally shooting a prominent doctor from Rock Hill and 4 others has broken his silence.
Alonzo Adams, the father of accused killer Phillip Adams, said in an interview that he believed football may have negatively affected his son.
“He was a good kid, he was a good kid. I think the football messed him up. You know, I don’t think he ever did anybody any harm,” Alonzo said.
He later revealed at Dr. Robert Lesslie used to be his physician a long time ago.
He said the doctor and his family were good people and he had no idea what could have happened to cause this chain of events.
He went on to say that he is praying for Dr. Robert Lesslie’s family and those affected by this tragedy.
His interview with NBC affiliate WCNC was shared with WIS.
