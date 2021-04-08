DHEC: S.C. registers 495 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

By WMBF News Staff | April 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 4:08 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 495 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 469,467 and deaths to 8,138, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 25new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 12 new virus cases were reported and one additional death.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.

According to DHEC, 11,376 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5.6%.



Of the state’s 11,350 inpatient hospital beds, 8,552 are in use for a 75.35% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 500 are COVID-19 patients, of which 131 are in ICU and 63 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

