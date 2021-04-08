Deputies: Marlboro County men arrested following drug investigation

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men are in custody following a drug investigation in the area.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Adam Manning Polson and 34-year-old George Trevor Lowery were both arrested Thursday on Salem Road.
Officials said both suspects were charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
According to deputies, Lowrey was also out on bond for a March 4 arrest where he was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine.
The MCSO said it has made five arrests for trafficking in heroin so far this year.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.